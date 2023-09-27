Things stayed heated for the Davenport City Council during a debate about whether to revoke a bar’s outdoor liquor license.

The license on the line is for Yoshi’s Bar and Filipino Canteen on W. Third St., coming in response to noise complaints, crowd control problems, gun incidents and fights. An assistant city attorney went over the list of recent incidents at the bar, but the bar’s owner and his customers say it’s not fair.

The council ended up tabling the matter and plans to vote on the liquor license at the next regular meeting.