Why a Quad Cities man is planning a cross-country bicycle trip

A local man is gearing up for a long trip. He’s on a mission to cycle kids to camp.

Christian Butler came to the United States to work as a camp counselor in the Quad Cities, and never left. Now he’s going on a 3,200 mile cross-country bicycle ride. He calls it Cycling kids to camp.

Butler is raising money to send underprivileged kids to Camp Shalom in Maquoketa for a week.

Although he is an avid cycler, he says this is the longest trip he’s ever taken.

Butler’s ride will begin in San Diego California, and he will head across a total of eight states on the Southern tier. His ride will end in St. Augustine Florida. He will be carrying all his gear on his bicycle, and paying for all expenses out of pocket.



He says every kid should be able to experience camp regardless of their financial means.

“I always wanted to do something special to help the youth, and I thought this was a great opportunity to do it. I always had in my bucket list to cycle across America as well. So I thought what I’ll do is combine the two, and I’ll make good out of it,” says Butler.

To donate and to learn more about the cause visit cyclingkidstocamp.com. You can also track Butler’s progress on the website.