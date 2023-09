Child care could get more expensive and harder to find when financial support from the pandemic runs out at the end of September.

The Child Care Stabilization Grants set aside $24 billion to more than 220,000 child care programs. The Department of Health and Human Services says it helped more than 9,000,000 children.

The Century Foundation reports more than 3,000,000 child care spots could be lost without the federal funding from Child Care Stabilization Grants.