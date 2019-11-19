Why greater QC area minor league teams could be eliminated

An article in the New York Times this weekend reports on a proposal from Major League Baseball that would eliminate 42 minor league teams.

The Quad Cities River Bandits, the Clinton LumberKings and the Burlington Bees are all on the list.

“We’re in solidarity, I mean, everybody is out there, we don’t want to see a change,” said Ted Tornow, the Clinton LumberKings general manager. “There’s 160 minor league clubs out there and you know the thought process is we’re in this together.”

The negotiations are still early in the process, but the minor league teams will play through the 2020 season. Any changes will affect the season after that.

No reason was given as to why certain teams were on the list.

“It’s still early and that list is probably far, far from being actually anywhere close to being completely done,” Tornow said.

The owner of the Quad Cities River Bandits Dave Heller said he will spend whatever it takes to keep the team playing in the Quad Cities.

“We will be playing baseball in the Quad Cities in 2020, 2021, 2022 and many, many years to come. I guarantee it,” Heller said.