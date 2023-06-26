June 26 is National HIV Testing Day, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention‘s Message is ‘no matter how you test, no matter your test results, you can take the next step for your health.’

Advocate and public speaker Destiny Smith, who contracted HIV in 2017, has been in the community sharing her story. Like others, Smith came into her diagnosis shocked, scared and confused. “The person I contracted it from didn’t give me an option,” Smith said. “They didn’t tell me they were positive. Until this day, I don’t know if they knew they were positive, but they didn’t give me the option.”

Smith says the realization of learning how to live with the disease was her biggest concern, with the first step to get past the stigmas. “I think with stigma, most of the time we have to realize it’s just words,” Smith said. “Most of it is just words. We have to educate ourselves because most people who do the stigmatizing are people who don’t know anything about HIV.” Five years after her diagnosis, Smith lives with HIV in its undetectable status, courtesy of a daily pill.

Tyler Mitchell from The Project in Moline believes it’s everyone’s job to educate themselves. He lists the internet as a good source to learn more about hiv to go along with those needed conversations in the community. “We have to talk about reproductive and sexual health,” Miitchell said. “It used to be a thing that we didn’t do. I can say in my age growing up, in my generation, you didn’t talk about it. We have to talk about it in order for people to be educated. You are absolutely not alone, and there are communities that will and can surround you to support you through that.”

