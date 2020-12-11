Why Illinois health officials say you should wait to get the COVID vaccine if you recently contracted the virus

CHICAGO- Illinois and states across the country are preparing to receive COVID vaccine and officials are sharing more information about who should be getting them.

During an afternoon press briefing, Dr. Ngozi Ezike, the director of the Illinois Department of Public Health, said if you’ve recently tested positive for COVID you should wait to get the vaccine.

“People who have had COVID within the last 90 days should hold back and let others get the vaccine because we think within that 90 days, you can’t get COVID again. We can’t say for sure,” said Dr. Ezike.

She then explained that if it has been more than 90 days, then it would be appropriate to get the vaccine at that time.

She said that applies for medical professionals and everyone.

Earlier this week, Illinois officials said the first shipment of 109,000 doses of the vaccine could arrive as early as Sunday.

“I think more people than not are interested in getting this vaccine and the job of the public health department, the government, is to ensure that everyone has the adequate information with which to make the best choice for themselves and their families,” said Gov. J.B. Pritzker.

The first vaccinations will be dedicated to hospitals and healthcare workers in the 50 counties with the highest death rates per capita in the state.

Today, the state of Illinois is reporting 11,101 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19.

There are also 196 additional deaths. IDPH is reporting a total of 823,531 cases, including 13,861 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois