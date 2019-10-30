Why local law enforcement is growing out their beards

Law enforcement in and around the Quad Cities area will be participating in No Shave November to raise money and awareness for cancer.

Men pay $30 to enter and they don’t have to groom their face for a full month. The entry fee is an estimate on how much men spend on grooming in one month.

All the money raised will go to the University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital.

Year round, most law enforcement can’t have facial hair, so by doing this, they create conversation as to why they are growing out their beards.

Iowa and Illinois law enforcement are competing for awards, which will be announced at the end of the month. They include Best Beard, Worst Try at Growing a Beard, Sexiest Beard, Old Fart Beard and Most Colorful Beard.