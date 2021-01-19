Why QC airport traffic being down 58% year over year has an upside

Passenger traffic at the Quad City International Airport ended with 24,000 passengers traveling in December – the second highest volume since the pandemic began.

At its lowest point, the airport was seeing a 95% decline — in April. Having traffic rebound to 58% down year over year by the end of 2020 is a rate the airport says kept pace with the overall decline nationwide.

“There were a few factors that prevented December from being our strongest month during the pandemic – one, of course, was the rising cases of COVID-19 and travelers canceling or delaying their plans,” said Ashleigh Johnston, the airport’s public relations and marketing manager. “The second is the late December winter storm that dumped freezing rain on our region and resulted in a few canceled flights. However, with the early return of our nonstop service to Denver, we are feeling optimistic heading into 2021.”