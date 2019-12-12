Why Visit Quad Cities is making changes to sports tourism

Visit Quad Cities is teaming up with the Huddle Up Group to develop plans and recommendations to increase sports tourism.

A meeting Wednesday morning addressed how that can happen.

Their short term plan is to create an organizational structure that all four cities agree on. They will talk with community leaders, venue owners and hospitality executives to see how they want the area to grow.

“We’re going to be looking at additive opportunities, what are those things that we can go after and bid on and try to recruit and or maybe even create that will add value to our tourism and hospitality industry,” said Dave Herrell, Visit Quad Cities President and CEO.

This could mean adding more events like the John Deere Classic or the Bix 7 Road Race. For local restaurants like Baked Beer and Bread Company, this brings more business.

“I mean that is a huge huge benefit for the Quad Cities,” said Bill Sheeder, Baked Beer & Bread Company co-owner. “We’ve seen so many people come in to town that would never have come here except for for those sports so really really excited about that.”

Sheeder said they do see an increase in foot traffic when larger sporting events are in town. And other spots in the Quad Cities like the John Deere Pavilion or hotels in the area may seen economic growth too.

“It creates jobs I mean the people that are going to work at events, work at the hospitality industry, anytime you’re bringing a lot of people in to the community, hopefully that’s driving the base and that’s what sports tourism does,” Herrell said.