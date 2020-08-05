Wide River Winery cancels in-person portion of ‘Uncork the Season’ event

Wide River Winery has canceled the in-person portion of their upcoming “Uncork the Season” event.

Originally scheduled for Wednesday, August 5, “Uncork the Season” was to run from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Village of East Davenport location and feature music from the Quad City Symphony Orchestra’s Brass Quintet.

The winery says their decision to cancel this portion of the event was made due to the recent proclamation by Governor Kim Reynolds referencing bars and restaurants.

According to the announcement, all ticketholders for “Uncork the Season” will receive a full refund on their ticket purchase.

Wide River Winery encourages those who would have attended the event to still consider participating in Wine on Wednesday. From noon to 7 p.m. on August 5, 50% of all wine sold in person or via curbside pickup will be donated to help support the Quad City Symphony Orchestra’s programs.

More information about Wide River Winery and the Quad City Symphony Orchestra is here and here.