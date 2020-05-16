Wife of former Quad Cities radio host fights ultimate battle

Steve Ketelaar spent many years as one of the voices over the Quad Cities Airwaves. His radio career took him around the country, but now he is retired in Florida. His wife recently required emergency back surgery, but before the surgery they got some unpleasant news.

“Next thing I know she’s calling me on the phone hysterical about cancer and lesions in her back and maybe in her head.”

They now have to find a way to pay for the surgery and cancer treatment. The Coronavirus Pandemic has only added to the headache of trying to get the proper care.

“So we’re gonna be looking at a tsunami of medical bills, which we’ll deal with down the road, but right now it’s about getting her the care she needs.”

Ketelaar and his wife have spent most of their lives together, but because of the Pandemic they have had to deal with being apart for the first time.

“We worked together at KIIK in the Quad Cities back in the 80s and so we’ve always been together.” Said Ketelaar. “And not unlike a lot of couples where you both have separate jobs that take you away from each other all day long. That’s not been our life and so we’re always with each other and so I’m really lost.”

Everyday Ketelaar sits on a lawn chair outside of her hospital room and talks to her on the phone.

“She took a picture from her window and I saw the street down below and I knew exactly where that was. So I said I’m gonna get out there and I’ve been out there everyday since.” Ketelaar said. “And I just you know find a way. She needs to see me. I need to know she can see me and offer what support I can.”

Due to the astronomical medical bills, Ketelaar has set up a Go Fund Me to help out. If you want to donate, you can go to the link below.

https://www.gofundme.com/f/go-fund-dee-cancer-fight?utm_source=customer&utm_medium=copy_link&utm_campaign=p_cf+share-flow-1