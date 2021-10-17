Wife reacts to death of husband killed in officer-involved shooting

Local 4 News recently spoke with the wife of the man who died after being shot by Davenport Police Wednesday afternoon.

A bystander in a car witnessed 37-year-old Bobby Klum point a gun to his head.

Police say he didn’t comply when officers told him to lower his gun.

They say officers fired a couple of rounds of nonlethal rounds before an officer shot Bobby in the torso.

His wife, Nicole Klum, is trying to figure out life without him.

“It’s very sad,” said Nicole. “I love him, and I miss him so much, it’s not funny.”

Nicole is still trying to piece together what happened that day.

“What I don’t understand is why the cops did what they did,” said Nicole. “They didn’t have to handcuff him, and then they flopped him around just to give him CPR, and that was uncalled for.”

Police told investigators with the Iowa Department of Criminal Investigation they first tried a less lethal approach.

Eventually, an officer fired his duty weapon, striking Bobby in the mid-torso.

George Butler spoke with Bobby prior to the incident and described to Local 4 News what he saw.

Although they were unknown of the BB gun to his head, the Iowa Department of Public Safety said Bobby was a wanted individual with a list of priors.

“He was not going to go back to prison or jail for nobody,” said Nicole. “If they were going to take him down, they’re going to take him down.”

Nicole reflected on her time spent with Bobby and what he meant to her.

“I sure do miss him more than anything in the world,” said Nicole. “That goes for all of his family.”

Paramedics took Bobby to Genesis East Hospital, where he was pronounced dead late Wednesday night.

An autopsy is pending with the Iowa Office of the State Medical Examiner.