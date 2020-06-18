Wild Rose Casino reopens table games

The wait is over and the Wild Rose Casino in Clinton has reopened table games after a 75 day hiatus due to the Coronavirus. Blackjack and poker are up and running, but Casino Manager Leah Garcia says they are only allowing three people per table to maintain social distancing.

“We actually expanded our what we call a pit, the table games.” Said Garcia. “We expanded the area so that there is quite a bit of distance between tables. Also too we promote cleaning the table layout itself and the chairs every time someones gets up and comes in to a table.”

Two tables were removed from the game room so the others could be spread out. For the safety of all guests, hand sanitizer is available upon entry. Masks are not required, but guests are highly encouraged to wear them. When the casino first resumed operations only half the slot machines were open and that won’t be changing just yet.

“Every other machine does have a sign on it that says we are currently helping with the social distancing and we took out some chairs too to try and help with that as well.”

Garcia says that it feels great to be back open because it was rough during the shutdown. However with races back in action and their sports betting area open again they are hoping for a boost this weekend.

“We do have limited hours, but we have the dogs and horses. They are racing at the moment. We have a big race this weekend.”