Experts from the Wapsi River Environmental Center will be at the Davenport Public Library’s Fairmount Branch on Friday, July 29 with Wild Turtles of Iowa. Learn about native reptiles of Iowa in person, their habitats, ecology and how to prevent humans from impacting their lives using Leave No Trace Principles. This free program is geared towards all ages and starts at 10 a.m. at the Brooke Room of the Fairmount branch, located at 3000 N Fairmount Street in Davenport.