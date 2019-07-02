Wild weather impacts wildlife: What plea a woman is making to keep helping animals

MILAN, Illinois- It might look like an ordinary Midwest farm, but if you take a closer look you’ll see its a sanctuary for injured and abandoned wildlife.

“I am just an animal lover at heart. I was disabled and unable to work my regular job because of my back and animals are my passion.” Brenda Moffitt and her husband have been taking care of all types of wildlife for 16 years. She’s been a part of Save the Wild– Wildlife Rehab of the QC for almost five years.

“Animals are a great part of our civilization,” shares Moffitt. On her farm, you’ll find foxes, raccoons, and baby deer. Over the weekend, their homes were damaged.

“We really didn’t expect this to happen. But during the storm the other night we lost some trees in our deer pen where i did lose a deer.” Moffitt adds, ” and then we have a big tree out in our pastor that all my wild coons live in that has come down.”

To avoid any more deaths, she needs help getting rid of the remaining trees in her deer pen. As well as debris from another fallen treethat has kept her from seeing how many raccoons were hurt. “I haven’t been able to get any help to get out there to get them lifted off from the ground to find out if there are any trapped or anything else,” Moffitt says.

After her husbands surgery and her recent injuries, they need extra help now more than ever. “It takes quite a bit of money and time and effort that we’ve put into it,” the wildlife rehabilitator tells Local 4 News.

What’s making these hard times bearable, Moffitt says, is the outcome.

“Its a long process but its very rewarding at the end to be able to release some back into the wild.”

If you’d like to help, you can visit Save the Wild Facebook here or email Brenda Moffitt at animalhouse_15@yahoo.com.