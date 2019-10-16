Will Davenport adopt a new official logo? Proposals spark mixed reviews

Davenport might get a new official logo for the city.

City council is in the process of rebranding the city. Council members discussed a new look for the logo on Tuesday.

It would feature the city’s Skybridge with blue, green, and white as the primary colors.

Council members agree branding is an important part of marketing, but the new design concept has mixed reviews.

The council decided to go with a group from Ohio to come up with the original re branding idea.

The process took input from surveys, and held focus groups to help develop the concept.

The new design is not finalized, but once it is the council still needs to approve the new logo, which could happen as early as next month.