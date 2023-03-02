Good morning and happy Thursday! As you head out the door this morning, we are tracking a cooler day under a mostly cloudy sky. Highs today are expected to top out in the mid 40’s.

Let’s get into the strong winter storm that will track across the midwest. Yesterday there was concern that the QCA could see a decent amount of snow but there was still a lot of uncertainty on the path of this system. Today models are now starting to agree that won’t be the case! Guidance has shifted the heavy snow bands easterly into NE Illinois and NW Indiana.

Now there still is a chance to see some snow with this system but I’m thinking at most 2″ in the SE part of the viewing area closer to Peoria. The QC might see an inch but the ground is warm so it will have a tough time sticking to surfaces. However, if this system does shift westward, we will need to adjust our snow totals but as of right now, things are looking good.

The weekend will be decent but a shower or two will be possible Saturday with sunshine returning Sunday!