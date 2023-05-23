The Wilson Middle School “School of Rock Club” student band will perform 6-6:45 p.m. Thursday, May 25, at the Bass Street Landing Summer Concert in Moline.

The School of Rock Club band will perform as the opening act for the headliner band, Fair Warning. Students will perform covers of songs that they have selected. The public is invited to these free performances.

Earlier in May, the six Wilson students from the rock club band went to the Underground Economy Recording Studio at Common Chord in Davenport to record a few songs. The band members did a sound check, followed by a concert performance for their families at the Redstone Room, Davenport.

The School of Rock Club is one of 23 different offerings available to students through the Lights on for Learning program. Lights on for Learning is a federally funded, five-year grant program. Wilson Middle School is currently in its fifth year. Enrollment is open to all Wilson Middle School students, and there are 246 student participants for this school year. The program offers academic support as well as enrichment programs before and after school free of charge for families.

Programming is driven by student interest obtained through annual surveys. The Lights on for Learning program is also available at John Deere Middle School.