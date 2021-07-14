Wilton fire, police responding to report of plane crash

Police confirmed to Local 4 News that emergency responders are on their way to a report of a plane crash in northern Muscatine County.

The location, near Iowa Route 38 and 170th Street, is part of the Wilton Fire District, but is closer to Muscatine than Wilton.

A captain at the Wilton Police Department did not know what type of plane was believed to be involved, but two officers were on their way to the scene, as well as the Wilton Fire Department.