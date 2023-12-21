A Wilton man has been sentenced to 17 ½ years in federal prison after he was convicted of distributing child pornography to several minors, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Iowa.

Benjamin Mockmore, 37, was sentenced after he pled guilty on August 4 to one count of distribution of child pornography. According to information presented at the sentencing hearing and in the plea agreement, in 2021 and 2022 Mockmore had online sexual communications with multiple minors. Mockmore sent images and videos of child pornography to the minors during some of the conversations. One of the minors he communicated with was a 15-year-old autistic girl and Mockmore requested “nudes” from her. He also sent nude pictures of himself to multiple minors, including the 15-year-old autistic girl.

A woman posing as a 12-year-old girl from Wilton communicated with Mockmore in March 2022. During these conversations, Mockmore said he wanted to have sex with the 12-year-old and he would be home alone on March 20, 2022. The woman confronted Mockmore on March 19, 2022, and he admitted that he had sent a picture of his penis to the person he thought to be the 12-year-old. Mockmore also offered the woman money not to report him to law enforcement, the release said.

Four days after his encounter with the woman in Wilton, Mockmore had an online conversation with another woman who was posing as a 13-year-old girl, according to the release. Mockmore sent that person a photograph of his penis and requested that she send him a photograph of herself in the shower. A search of Mockmore’s residence on March 29, 2022 resulted in authorities seizing two of Mockmore’s cell phones. Searches on the phones revealed 181 images and 50 videos of child pornography, as well as 61 online conversations during which Mockmore sent child pornography to another person. Over 30 of the people Mockmore sent child pornography to represented themselves as juveniles.

Mockmore was sentenced in Cedar Rapids by United States District Court Judge C.J. Williams to 210 months, or 17.5 years in federal prison. He was ordered to make $9,000 in restitution and must also serve a five-year term of supervised release after the prison term. There is no parole in the federal system. Mockmore is being held in the United States Marshal’s custody until he can be transported to a federal prison.

This case was prosecuted as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice to fight the epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse. Led by the United States Attorneys’ Offices and the Criminal Division’s Child Exploitation and Obscenity Section, Project Safe Childhood uses federal, state and local resources to locate, apprehend and prosecute individuals who sexually exploit children and to identify and rescue victims. For more information about Project Safe Childhood, click here. For more information on internet safety education, click here and click on the “resources” tab.

The case was investigated by The Cedar County Sheriff’s Office, the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation, and the Shelby County, Alabama, Sheriff’s Office investigated the case and it was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorneys Dan Chatham and Jason Norwood.