Wind blows roof off church

The aftermath of high winds blowing the roof off Jerusalem Temple Apostolic Church in Davenport just after 5 p.m. Thursday evening. (Ryan Risky, OurQuadCities.com)

High winds blew the roof off a Davenport church just after 5 p.m. Thursday evening.

At approximately 5:05 p.m., police and fire crews responded to the Jerusalem Temple Apostolic Church, located at the 1400 block of W. 3rd Street.

Local 4’s Ryan Risky says the wind’s force increased moments after he reached the scene, causing even more damage to the church’s roof.

