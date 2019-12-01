Window of downtown Davenport bar damaged after brawl, gunfire

Davenport Police responded to a report of a large disturbance involving several subjects fighting and gunfire in front of a downtown Davenport bar early Sunday morning.

Officers arrived at Shenanigan’s Irish Pub, located at 303 W. 3rd Street, at approximately 1:03 a.m. as patrons were dispersing from the business after a brawl broke out.

As officers used pepper spray to disperse the crowd, gunshots were heard coming from the area of 200 Ripley Street.

Officers responded to the area of the gunshots, and no victims or scene were initially located.

After canvassing the area, officers located damage to the window of the nearby Mac’s Tavern as a result of the gunfire.

No injuries were reported, and detectives are currently following up on the incident.

No further information is available at this time.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to call the Davenport Police Department at 563-326-6125 or submit an anonymous tip via the mobile app entitled “CityConnect Davenport, IA” or “CrimeReports by Motorola.”