Windy conditions destroy manger scene, cancel live Nativity program

A church in Davenport was forced to cancel its upcoming live Nativity program after extreme winds destroyed its manger scene overnight.

Related Content Church plans live Nativity program

“Due to the extremely windy weather in our area last night, New Life Baptist Church has no choice but to cancel our live Nativity program,” said a spokesperson in a statement made Saturday afternoon. “The weather destroyed our manger scene to the point it cannot be fixed in time.”

The live Nativity scene was originally set to begin Thursday, Dec. 16, and continue through Saturday, Dec. 18.