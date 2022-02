After a mild morning, things got cold and W-I-N-D-Y Friday afternoon and evening!

At Quad Cities International Airport the wind gusted to 51 mph on Friday.

A strong cold front blasted through the area around lunchtime and that opened up the door to some cold temperatures and strong winds in the Quad Cities.

Wind gusts to 40 mph were common all around the area.

Saturday looks breezy too, but not as windy as Friday.