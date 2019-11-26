Windy Wednesday coming up in the Quad Cities

It’s a big travel week around the Quad Cities (and country for that matter) with Thanksgiving fast approaching.

The good news for hitting the road around the Quad Cities – the heavy snow this week stays in Wisconsin, Minnesota and NW Iowa.

The bad news? We have plenty of rain coming up Tuesday and some BIG TIME wind on Wednesday.

The Quad Cities National Weather Service has issued a High Wind Watch for our area for Wednesday.

Winds could gust close to 50 mph on Wednesday.

The NWS will change this watch over to a Wind Advisory or a High Wind WARNING within the next 24 hours.

Another storm hits us with some rain Friday and Saturday.

In between the storms, Thanksgiving looks to be mostly cloudy and chilly.