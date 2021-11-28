Wine and cheese reception highlights works of local artists

The West Davenport Arts Council and Metropolitan Community Church of the Quad Cities are hosting a wine and cheese art exhibit for local artists next month.

A reception with light refreshments will be 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 1, at the church, 2930 W. Locust St., Davenport, to highlight the works of the following artists:

Sara Meyer

Karene Nagel

Wendy “Bingo” Fellenzer

Cathy Bolkcom

Cyndi Peterson

Sarah Robb

Jen Hansen

Mona Ritemon

“These artists work in various mediums and styles, and what unites them is their connection to Metropolitan Community Church of the Quad Cities,” a news release says.

Oil paintings, watercolors, photography, woodworking and wreaths will be on display through the end of December — most of which will be available for purchase.

“We are proud to have so many prolific and talented, creative geniuses in our membership,” said the Rev. Rich Hendricks.

The West Davenport Arts Council Gallery Wall and church’s permanent art displays are open to the public 6 to 8 p.m. during Wednesday’s reception, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays and by appointment either through the artists in residence or the pastor.