The Village of East Davenport Wine Walk will be 3-6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 20, in the Village of East Davenport.

Visitors can stop by one of the three outside tents at the Historic International Fire Station, Lagomarcino’s, or in front of the Village Theater. Get a wristband and commemorative 2022 Wine Walk Wine Glass with your $25 cash donation, pick up a map of more than 25 participating businesses, and listen to live music by five bands.

You must be 21 to participate in wine sampling.

You may make your donation and get your glass starting at 2 p.m. the day of the event. No advance tickets are sold.