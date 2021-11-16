Winkler named Firefighter of the Year

The Clinton Legion June VanMeter Post 190 has announced Lt. Ryan Winkler as Firefighter of the Year for the City of Clinton.

Winkler was recognized for two of his lifesaving efforts: one in 2018 for a man who had attempted suicide and one in 2019 for an unresponsive resident of a house fire, a news release says.

Winkler started his career with the Clinton Fire Department on Nov. 23, 2009, a news release says. He quickly earned the rank of lieutenant.

He earned an associate degree in fire science from Kirkwood Community College. He is a national registered paramedic, Iowa-Certified Firefighter I and II, Fire Instructor I and a Fire Officer I and II. Ryan has taught emergency medical technician courses for Clinton Community College.

High-angle rope rescue and confined space training is one of his main specialties and he does an outstanding job teaching these skills to others.

Winkler participates in many events in his home community of Charlotte, Iowa. He and his wife Callie sponsor a fundraising can drive for the community’s fireworks celebration. They operate several small businesses including the Charlotte Car Wash and 136 Custom Harvesting Co.

He volunteers with the Charlotte Volunteer Fire Department and serves as their training officer. Winkler also responds with the Charlotte area medical first-responders group, providing initial first aid for the community.