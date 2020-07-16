Winning $500,000 Powerball ticket sold in Clinton

The Iowa Lottery announced that a Powerball ticket in Wednesday’s drawing worth $500,000 was purchased in Clinton.

The winning ticket, bought at the Kwik Star at 911 South 14th Street, matched four of the first five numbers and the Powerball, coming within one number of winning Wednesday’s $87.3 million jackpot. Kwik Star will get $500 for selling the ticket.

Initially the ticket was worth $50,000 but the person who bought the ticket added the Power Play option which multiplied the prize to $500,000.

There were a total of three $500,000 winning tickets sold for Wednesday’s drawing in the country, and a $1 million winning ticket was sold in California.

The winning numbers from Wednesday were 27-47-61-62-69 and a Powerball of 4. The Power Play number was 10. No one matched all six numbers, so the jackpot for Saturday’s drawing is estimated to be $97 million.

The owner of the winning ticket has 365 days from the date of the drawing to claim the $500,000 prize at Iowa Lottery Headquarters in Clive.