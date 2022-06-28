Check your lottery tickets! Someone bought a Lucky for Life lottery ticket at the Kwik Star located at 1225 E. Kimberly Road in Davenport and is the winner of a $25,000 jackpot. This win comes just days after a Cedar Rapids couple won the same prize from one of the game’s earlier drawings.

The Davenport ticket matched the first five numbers but missed the Lucky Ball in Monday night’s drawing to win Lucky for Life’s second prize of $25,000 a year for life. It’s Iowa’s 14th big winner in the game since it debuted in January 2016.

The winning numbers in Monday’s Lucky for Life drawing were: 2-12-16-29-40 and Lucky Ball 13. Kwik Star will receive a $500 bonus from the lottery for selling the winning ticket.

If the winner or winners of the Davenport ticket have questions before coming forward to claim the prize, they can call the Iowa Lottery at 515-725-7900. Players in Lucky for Life have up to 365 days from the date of the drawing to claim prizes won in Iowa.