Modern Woodmen of America wants to make sure low income families in the Quad Cities stay cozy this winter.

They’re holding a winter clothing drive-thru event on Saturday, December 17 to collect new and gently used winter clothing to benefit SAL Community Services, a local nonprofit organization that provides resources, support and advocacy for low-income working families. Donations can be dropped off between 4-8 p.m. at Modern Woodmen’s front drive, near the granite sign located at 1701 First Avenue in Rock Island. They need new and gently used winter coats, hats, scarves and gloves. Monetary donations will be accepted and checks should be made payable to SAL Community Services.

For more information, contact Leah White at Leah.White@modern-woodmen.org, call (309) 793-5628 or visit the event’s Facebook page.