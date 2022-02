Some of us might think of droughts as more of a hot, dry summer thing… but they happen in winter too.

And we are now in a moderate drought in the Quad Cities, as of February 10th.

Here’s the local map courtesy of the drought monitor.

And now the regional update, which shows an even more drought developing around Milwaukee.

So far this year in the Quad Cities we’ve seen 0.65″ of precip, while normal would be 2.20″ as of today.