Winter emergency shelter opens

Humility Homes & Services, Inc. (HHSI) along with the Scott County Housing Council, has opened and operates the Winter Emergency Overflow Shelter serving those experiencing homelessness in the Quad Cities area.

The shelter opened Tuesday, a news release says. It adds additional beds during the winter weather months.

There are some changes this year due to the pandemic.

Any person who is unsheltered can access Winter Shelter. Individuals experiencing homelessness can go directly to Humility Homes & Services, Inc. shelter at 1016 W. 5th St. Davenport. It is preferable to arrive in the morning, but the shelter will take people 24//7. People will not be placed directly into hotels, but will stay at the shelte.r

When the shelter reaches the current capacity that allows for safe social distancing, individuals will be moved into hotels. The Winter Emergency Overflow Shelter will close when the weather conditions are optimal around April 15, 2021.

“There has been a significant increase in demand for shelter services since the pandemic started. We are asking that only people who truly have no other option come,” said Christie Adamson, assistant director of Humility Homes & Services, Inc. “The Winter Emergency Shelter should not be used by people as an alternative to being doubled up, or who have other resources.”

The Scott County Housing Council (SCHC) is in charge of the promotion, coordination and building the capacity of housing development throughout Scott County by focusing funders’ resources, coordinating funding requests, marketing housing agencies to larger foundations and maximizing the housing dollars coming into the area.

The SCHC serves as the resource development arm of the Quad Cities Housing Cluster.