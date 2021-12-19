Winter Nights Winter Lights display continues through Jan. 2

The Quad City Botanical Center’s 5th-annual “Winter Nights Winter Lights” display will open on Nov. 17.

The Quad City Botanical Center’s fifth annual Winter Nights Winter Lights exhibit powered by MidAmerican Energy Company is now open seven days a week through Jan. 2. It will be closed Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, a news release says.

The outdoor gardens are in winter bloom with more than 160,000 glowing lights, showcasing the center’s largest light display yet. Explore the Sun Garden, Children’s Garden, lawns, pond and pocket gardens of our outdoor light exhibit as you experience our largest fundraiser of the year.

Bundle up, stroll the gardens at night and visit the outdoor events canopy for hot cocoa and treats for purchase by downtown Rock Island business Taste Buds.

Bring the kids for free crafts to make and take, do the scavenger hunt, shop for holiday gifts and take your own photos at one of many photo ops.

See the 2020 displays in this video.

Hours are 5-9 p.m. daily through Jan. 2 except for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. The display is open New Year’s Eve and the night of New Year’s Day.

Admission is $8 for adults, $4 for youth 2-15; free those younger than 2.

QC Botanical Center members and FunBundle members receive $2 off admission. Quad City Botanical Center members and FunBundle members will have free admission Wednesday nights throughout the exhibit duration. Members must show membership card upon entry.

Tickets are available here.

The center is at 2525 4th Ave., Rock Island.

The display includes more than 160,000 lights, about 2,000 strings of lights, and requires nearly 100 totes for storage. It is so large it is stored off-site. Hanging the lights takes volunteers and staff several months.