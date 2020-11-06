Winter Nights, Winter Lights returns to Botanical Center

The outdoor gardens at Quad City Botanical Center will be in winter bloom with more than 130,000 glowing lights for the annual Winter Nights, Winter Lights event. Showcasing its largest light display yet, new areas of the outdoor gardens will be lit, including the Children’s Garden.

Visitors can explore the lawns, pond and pocket gardens of the outdoor light exhibit at the center, 2525 4th Ave. The exhibit will be open Christmas Eve, New Year’s Eve and the night of New Year’s Day; closed Thanksgiving and Christmas.

Admission is $8 for adults, $4 ages 2-15, free for children younger than 2, with special prices for members. Tickets must be purchased online for timed entrance every 30 minutes.A small processing fee will be added to all tickets.

All events have limited capacity and are subject to change based on state mandates governing public health

Tickets are $50 per couple, $35 for individuals, for a preview party 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 19. Tickets are $50 per couple and $35 for individuals. The event will include the first official lighting of the exhibit, an outdoor Winter Nights Garden Stroll and drinks at a cash bar. The entire event will take place outdoors in compliance with COVID-19 restrictions.

For more information about the exhibit, special events and tickets, visit https://www.qcgardens.com/#/.