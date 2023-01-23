A Winter Storm Warning for parts of Illinois has been issued. This warning DOES NOT include any counties around the Quad Cities.

The heaviest snow will fall to the S/SE of the Quad Cities this time around. In the metro Quad Cities we’re looking at 1-2″ of snow late Tuesday night into Wednesday.

Places around St. Louis and Springfield could see 4-6″ of snow. That heavier snow band will likely go into Indiana and Ohio also.

There are Winter Storm Warnings, Watches or Winter Weather Advisories in effect from the desert SW into Michigan!