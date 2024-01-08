It’s official, the Quad Cities is under a Winter Storm Warning from 6 p.m. Monday through 6 a.m. Wednesday.

Snow will be heavy at times starting between 6 and 8 p.m. Monday. The heavy snow comes to an end later Tuesday evening, but winds will be a problem after that.

Winds could gust to 40 mph Tuesday, reducing visibility.

Where: All counties around the Quad Cities will be affected by heavy snow and strong winds. Totals should be a bit lighter SE of Quad Cities.

When: Late Monday evening through late Tuesday evening, with winds lingering into Wednesday.

How Much: 6-9″ of snow in the Quad Cities.