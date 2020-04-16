1  of  7
Winter Storm WARNING for Rock Island County

Rock Island County has now been changed from a Winter Weather Advisory to a Winter Storm WARNING for Thursday night.

Snow totals could reach 6 inches in parts of Rock Island County and that’s why the product was changed.

Snow totals will be heaviest South of the Quad Cities.

Along HWY 34 there could be isolated amounts of 8″ or more!

Light rain quickly changes to snow this evening and it will be heavy at times.

The heavy snow rates will likely overcome warm pavement temperatures and roads will be covered with snow early Friday morning.

The snow should end around 8 a.m. Friday.

Here’s what some of our computer models are saying for the Quad Cities:

