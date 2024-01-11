The National Weather Service has upgraded our Winter Storm Watch to a Winter Storm Warning for late Thursday night, Friday and early Saturday.

Snow begins in the Quad Cities between 10 p.m. and midnight.

For a while it will mix with some rain/sleet Friday morning. Then, as colder air rushes in Friday around lunchtime, it switches back over to heavy snow.

It will be very windy too Friday night and Saturday, and visibility will be greatly reduced. It’s not out of the question that some parts of our area are upgraded to a Blizzard Warning Friday night and Saturday. Driving conditions will be bad throughout the day Friday.

Some forecast models are still suggesting we get more than a foot with this storm in the Quad Cities. Right now, with the potential for rain to mix in for a while Friday morning, I’m leaning more toward a range of 6-9″ around the Quad Cities. Heavier totals will be found North of town.

With winds gusting to 45 miles per hour late Friday and Saturday, it’s possible the Winter Storm Warning is converted to a Blizzard Warning for parts of our area. If this happens, it’s most likely North/NW of the Quad Cities.