WINTER STORM WATCH for Quad Cities – heavy snow possible (likely) on Tuesday

We’ve been talking about the chance for accumulating snow this week for several days now, and it looks like the chances are going UP!

First things first – today still looks great. We’ll have sunshine with highs in the 50s Sunday.

Now the bad news, the NWS has issued a Winter Storm Watch for the Quad Cities from Monday at 6 p.m. thru Wednesday at noon.

Winter Storm Watch

Monday brings a mix of rain and snow that changes to all snow Monday night.

The snow could be heavy at times Tuesday. It’s a bit early to say just how much we get, but the potential is there for more than 4 inches of snow.

This graphic shows where at least 4″ of snow is most likely, and it includes the Quad Cities.

Chance of seeing at least 4″ of snow

We’ll have more updates over the next 24 hours as this late February storm approaches the Midwest.