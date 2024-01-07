We’ve been talking about this winter storm for about a week…and it’s almost here (finally!)

As of Sunday afternoon we’re under a Winter Storm Watch for Monday evening through Wednesday morning.

This will be upgraded to either a Winter Storm Warning or a Blizzard Warning by Sunday night or Monday morning.

As the storm gets closer, it’s looking more and more powerful. Therefore, forecast accumulations are going UP!

How Much? In the Quad Cities we could see 7-10″ of snow by Wednesday morning. A few places could even see close to a foot of snow. Making matters worse, winds will be gusting up to 45 mph Tuesday evening. This will create plenty of blowing snow and reduced visibility.

When? Snow starts Monday evening and doesn’t let up until early Wednesday morning.

Where? All of the Our Quad Cities area will pick up snow, with the heaviest band setting up close to the metro Quad Cities.

Computer Models – almost all of our computer guidance models are suggesting heavy snow, leaning toward high confidence in the snow forecast.