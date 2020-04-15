Winter Storm Watch (in mid-April!) for parts of Quad Cities area

A lot of us woke up to about 3″ of snow on the ground Wednesday morning…and there could be a lot more than that for some of us by Friday morning!

A Winter Storm Watch has been issued for areas just South of the Quad Cities for Thursday night through Friday morning.

Thursday morning will be dry, but then we see some light rain by afternoon. That changes over to snow in the evening and could be heavy late Thursday night.

Computer models suggest anywhere from an inch in the Quad Cities up to 9 inches! At this point in time those heaviest totals are most likely South of I-80.