Winter Storm Watch issued for the QCA this weekend

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch for the Quad Cities as a major winter storm is expected to move through the area this weekend. The watch takes effect on Friday evening at 6 and ends Sunday morning at 6.

The storm is expected to start Friday afternoon or early evening with rain which will change over to freezing rain as colder air moves in later that evening. Eventually it will change over to snow early on Saturday and last through Sunday morning.

There is a possibility of significant ice accumulation Friday night which could cause power outages.

Snowfall is likely to be heavy at times on Saturday, especially Saturday night. Total snow accumulations could be in the 4-7″ range for the Quad Cities by the time it ends Sunday morning.

Winds are also expected to be gusty which will add to the hazardous conditions.

