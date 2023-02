The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch for the Quad Cities for Thursday. Snow begins before the morning commute and will be with us into Thursday afternoon.

Totals should be in the range of 3-5″ for the Quad Cities. However, with a slight shift to the South, the Quade Cities would be in a band that favors 5-7″ of snow.

This graphic shows a roughly 65% chance that the Quad Cities sees AT LEAST 4″ of snow on Thursday.