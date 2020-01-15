Winter Storm Watch just issued for this weekend in the Quad Cities

After an icy mess this morning, mother nature isn’t letting us catch our breath for long. A Winter Storm Watch has just issued for the Quad Cities for Friday into Saturday.

We’re likely to see snow Friday afternoon and by later Friday evening into Saturday it will change over to an icy mix. (Yes, there’s more ice in the forecast!)

We are likely to see accumulating snow and that could be topped off with a layer of ice.

By Saturday evening the precip is coming to an end and temperatures/wind chills will be plummeting Saturday night.

Wind chills will be below zero by Sunday morning.

The coldest weather of the season so far is on tap for early next week.