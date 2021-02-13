Winter ‘volcano’ helps QC innovator keep ducks, other birds, hydrated

Through some real innovation, a Sherrard man is making ducks, and other birds, too, stay hydrated this winter.

Jason Noble has lived in Sherrard for the past 26 years. In the summer, he is a landscaper, and in the winter, he plows snow. This has given him an interest in the great outdoors.

He built a small waterfall and, despite how cold it is, he still maintains it in the winter so the water continues to shoot up.

“Pretty much I got it going for my ducks and geese and it just lasted throughout the cold weather,” he told Local 4 News. “It seems like it’s holding up pretty good as long as I add a little bit of salt to it every day. I want to make sure that it lasts all winter so that my ducks and geese get water.”

One of the most difficult challenges for Noble is to find a way to keep the water from freezing.



It works “just by keeping the movement of the water, kind of like the Mississippi River off the current by the pump moving,” he said.

“It just makes it keep moving and you keep it from freezing just by doing that. As soon as you turn off that pump it’s going to freeze quick, as cold as it is right now.”

The majority of maintenance is cleaning the filer so the water cna continue to flow. This video is from Friday, with the water struggling to burst. However, despite the sub-zero temperatures that day, the water shot higher than it ever has before in the winter.

“It’s doing that a lot right now because it’s lacking water at the bottom of the pump,” he said. “So it’s making it shoot higher.”

“Of course, I need to work on that to keep it from freezing,” Noble said. “Then it should get it to settle down a little bit more.”

“It’s pretty much just like a volcano erupting.”