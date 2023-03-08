The NWS has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for Scott County Thursday into Friday. Davenport and Bettendorf and the rest of the county could see up to 4″ of snow. Rock Island County will receive 2-3″ of snow and is not included in the advisory.

Even heavier snow falls well North of the Quad Cities and a Winter Storm Warning is in effect for a few local counties. Maquoketa and Galena, both included in the warning, could have up to 7″ of snow Thursday into Friday.

Computer models range from 2″ to upwards of 6″ for the Quad Cities, but the most likely outcome is in the range of 2-4″ for the metro Quad Cities.

The snow should be heaviest and cause the most problems from late Thursday afternoon thru Thursday evening.