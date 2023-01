The NWS has expanded a Winter Weather Advisory to now INCLUDE the Quad Cities on Wednesday.

It starts at midnight and goes until 6 p.m.

The main problem in the Quad Cities with this storm is snow. We’re looking at 2-4″ by the time things wind down Wednesday evening.

This could be the biggest snow of the season so far.

Some roads will be covered with snow Wednesday. Drive carefully if yo head out!