Winter weather causing accidents around the QC

Two cars are damaged after an accident on Avenue of the Cities in Moline on February 4, 2021 (photo: Bryan Bobb, OurQuadCities.com).

Snow and ice covered roads are posing to be trouble with drivers as many accidents are being reported in the area on Thursday.

Just before 1 p.m., Local 4 News was the only station at an accident on Avenue of the Cities near 46th Street in Moline that involved three cars, with two heavily damaged.

The accident started when one car rear ended another car in the westbound lanes and then crossed over and hit another car head on in the eastbound lanes. The first car that got hit left the scene before emergency crews arrived.

No one was injured in the accident.

Traffic is down to one lane going east as the accident is being cleared.