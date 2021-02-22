Winter weather conditions delay I-74 bridge construction

Our recent cold snap slowed down work on the new I-74 bridge.

The freezing temperatures and snow kept crews from working for days.

I-74 corridor manager George Ryan says the plans factored in some weather days, but it will be tight to finish the job on time.

He’s now calling on help from drivers to be able to get the job done as safely and fast as possible.

“To slow down within the work zone, avoid the work zone if they can,” said Ryan. “If they have to come through the work zone, then slow down and be cognizant of all the changes that are being made in the traffic staging and be safe out there. If they’re safe, then it’s much safer for the workers as well.”

The goal is still to have people driving on the Illinois-bound span by the end of the year.